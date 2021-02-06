Mother, daughter drown in Elburgon dam

A woman and her daughter drowned in a dam in Ndimu village, Elburgon on Friday night.

The chief of the location Bethwel Kibe said the woman was with her two children at the time of the incident and that one child was found alive next to the dam.

The administrator said the three-year-old boy was rescued after villages heard him cry.

Mr Kibe further said that the woman had fallen out with her husband and had recently returned to her parents’ house.

The body of the woman was retrieved and taken to Elburgon Sub-County Hospital mortuary.

The body of the 10-year-old girl is yet to be retrieved from the dam.