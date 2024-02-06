Moi's grandson Collins Toroitich accused of contempt of court in child support case

Former President Daniel Moi's grandson is facing contempt of court proceedings after his ex-wife accused him of disobeying orders to provide for the needs of their two children.

Nakuru Chief Magistrate Kipkurui Kibellion has ordered Collins Kibet Toroitich Moi to show cause why he should not be punished for disobeying the orders.

In the orders issued last year, the court ordered Kibet to pay the children's school fees, medical and entertainment expenses to the tune of Sh1.5 million per year.

However, the ex-wife, Gladys Jeruto Tagi, has returned to court to complain about Kibet's actions in disregarding the orders.

Ms Tagi claims Kibet abandoned his responsibilities and left everything to her. She claims to have single-handedly met the expenses after Kibet failed to act.

The court heard that Ms Tagi was the one who paid school fees and took care of the minors' medical and entertainment expenses, causing her much loss and financial strain.

"Despite being aware of his parental responsibilities, the respondent has failed, neglected, ignored and refused to pay the school fees and take care of the school related expenses and entertainment needs as ordered by the court, thereby forcing the plaintiff to take care of these needs in addition to the responsibilities assigned to her," Ms Tagi said in her application.

She claims to have spent a total of Sh2.8 million on the children since June 2, 2022 when the court made the order.

According to documents filed in court, Ms Tagi has spent Sh1.2 million on the children's education, Sh600,000 on medical expenses and Sh1 million on their entertainment for almost two years.

The woman claims the children are still not enrolled in school because she is no longer able to afford the required fees and expenses.

She now wants Kibet to be forced to refund the money and be ordered to play his role as a father.

She also wants Kibet to be held in contempt of court and summoned to appear before the court to explain why he should not be punished.

"The plaintiff prays that the court be pleased to make an order for the arrest and detention of the above named Collins Kibet Toroitich Moi in prison for a period not exceeding six months for contempt of court orders," she states.

Principal Magistrate Benjamin Limo, in his ruling on June 2, 2022, found that Ms Tagi, who filed the case in April last year, 2021, had proved that Mr Collins Kibet Moi had neglected his two children, aged 11 and nine, for more than 10 years.

He ordered the Moi scion to take full responsibility for the children's education, medical insurance and pay part of their entertainment expenses.

In her petition, Ms Tagi had asked the court to order Mr Kibet to pay Sh200,000 per term for the children's education, Sh200,000 for their annual medical insurance and Sh100,000 monthly for their entertainment.

It also sought Sh100,000 for food, Sh150,000 for maintenance, Sh100,000 for clothing, Sh100,000 for rent and Sh50,000 for domestic help.

The court, however, ordered Mr Kibet to pay for the minors' education, medical care and to share entertainment expenses with Ms Tagi.

"The respondent shall pay the school fees and also take care of the medical needs (through medical insurance) and the parties shall share the entertainment needs of the minors," Mr Limo ruled.

The mother was ordered to take care of the remaining needs.

According to Ms Tagi, Mr Kibet abandoned her children in 2012, leaving her with all their responsibilities.

She told the court that they lived together for four years between 2008 and 2012 where they were blessed with the two minors.

Ms Tagi complained that the burden of raising the minors alone was overwhelming and that the co-parent had to share some of the burden, adding that she had no stable source of income.

Mr Kibet's attempt to deny the children was unsuccessful after the court-sanctioned DNA test revealed that he was the biological father of the minors.

Backed into a corner by the evidence, Mr Kibet relented and offered to provide NHIF cover for the children after claiming to be broke.