Man kills brother over bar bill, then dies by suicide

Villagers in Kinungi, on the outskirts of Naivasha, are reeling in shock after a man stabbed to death his younger brother following a bar brawl, before taking his own life.

Their cousin, Paul Kingee, said the two – Joseph Mburu aged 34, and Simon Mburu, 30 – walked into the bar, known as Precious Gift, and ordered their favourite liquor going by the village name Kimande.

At some point, they disagreed on who was to pay for another round of drinks.

“They could not agree on who was to settle the bill and they engaged in a heated exchange before stepping out of the drinking den,” Mr Kingee said.

"The altercation continued before Joseph fished out a knife and stabbed his young brother Simon, fatally injuring him.”

Fearing for the worst, Mr Kingee explained, Mr Mburu rushed back to his house, about two kilometres away, and using the same knife, he slit open his throat.

The two were rushed separately to Naivasha Sub-County Hospital but were pronounced dead upon arrival.

“They were both land brokers and enjoyed a cordial relationship … they also shared the same compound and we cannot really explain what transpired. As a family, we are devastated,’’ said Mr Kingee.

Naivasha sub-county Police Commander Samuel Waweru said the bodies were taken to the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital mortuary.