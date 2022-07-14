House help, 50, allegedly chokes to death on a sweet potato in Kamulu

Police in Nairobi have opened investigation into the sudden death of a woman in Kamulu.

The woman, who worked as a house help, was found dead by her employer in the living room.

Police said in a report that preliminary investigation suggest that the house help choked to death.

The victim leaves behind three children.

Her body was moved to a city mortuary where a postmortem will be done.

Elsewhere, police are investigating the death of an epileptic remandee in Nairobi’s Industrial Area Remand and Allocation.

The body of the remandee, who had been detained over murder charges, was found during a head count at the jail.

According to a police statement, the remandee had applied to be pardoned under the presidential programme.