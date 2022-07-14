Ex-world rugby star Mike Okombe's murder trial drags on

On July 5, 2017, Kenya woke up to shocking news that international rugby star Mike Okombe had died.

Reports had indicated that Okombe, who was 27, had been stabbed to death by his lover Maryann Mumbi at a birthday party at their house in Kiamunyi estate, Rongai sub-county.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Ms Mumbi, her brother-in-law Calvin Otieno, friend Eric Mochache and Vincent Omondi in connection with the murder.

The four were charged with murder in the Nakuru High Court in November 2017. They denied the charges.

Mr Omondi and Mr Mochache were later dropped from the case to become prosecution witnesses.

But what started out as a normal judicial process became a source of pain and frustration for the Okombe family, who have waited for justice for their relative in vain.

Five years since the suspects were charged, nothing much has happened, with only five witnesses testifying.

The case moved quickly with the first three witnesses but then stalled.

Among those who testified were Okoths’s brother, Mr Omondi, cousin Vincent Aketch, father Josephat Shitindo and Ms Mumbi’s sister Milkah Njoki.

Five more witnesses are yet to testify in a trial marred by numerous adjournments.

When the case was mentioned yesterday, the court had to postpone the hearing after it emerged that the defense lawyer was away.

The court was told that Ms Mumbi’s lawyer was feeling unwell.

The hearing was pushed to January 26 next year.

Okombe’s father has repeatedly raised his concerns over the delays in the case.

He lamented that he was almost giving up on the case after spending a lot of money travelling from Kakamega to Nakuru to follow up on the matter.

“I really get disappointed when I travel all the way from Kakamega to Nakuru to attend the court only for the case to be adjourned. I am even losing track of the case, because I also don’t get briefs from the officers handling it,” Mr Shitindo said.