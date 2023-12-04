Lorry veers off road, hits pedestrian, shops at Kikopey

Five people have been killed in a road crash involving a lorry at Kikopey area in Gilgil on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

Gilgil police commander Francis Tumbo said the crash happened at 10pm on Sunday when the Nakuru-bound lorry lost control and veered off the road.

It knocked down two pedestrians before ploughing into the shops where it hit three other men, killing them instantly and injuring five others.

"The driver of the truck fled after the accident and his whereabouts are still unknown," said Mr Tumbo.

The injured were taken to Gilgil sub-county hospital where they are receiving treatment.

The crash caused heavy traffic along the highway, forcing motorists to use alternative routes.

However, police managed to clear the traffic and by Monday morning traffic was flowing smoothly.