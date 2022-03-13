I went to Alliance: The desperate law student seeking menial jobs

Elijah Githinji who was pursuing a law degree at the Strathmore University stresses a point during the interview. He has been unable to raise money to continue with his University education.

Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi I Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

For more than five years, Elijah Githinji has unsuccessfully been toiling to raise funds to settle his University dues after being discontinued for failing to pay fees.

