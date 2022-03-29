Group wants only ODM to field candidates in Nakuru West

Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja coalition is facing an acid test in Nakuru County after members of partner party ODM demanded that only its candidates stand in Nakuru Town West constituency.

They argue that the region is the party’s stronghold.

Speaking in Nakuru city, delegates, led by Mr Hezron Okiki, said that fielding only ODM candidates against those from other coalitions and parties is the only way to deliver seats to Azimio.

“We call for a clear working formula for Azimio la Umoja in Nakuru County that brings partisans together so that we can deliver a big victory … in the August 9 polls,” the group said.

But aspirants urged ODM leaders to conduct free, fair and transparent nominations.

Parliamentary aspirant Dr Isoe Ochoki urged the party to form a competent nominations committee.

Aspirants, he said, had no confidence in the current officials, arguing that they have questionable integrity and cannot be trusted to oversee primaries.

He claimed that the officials were collecting money from some aspirants and promising to issue direct tickets.

“We are calling upon the ODM party to form an accountable competent and transparent committee to oversee party primaries since aspirants and supporters have no trust (in) the self-imposed officials, who are working very closely with our political rivals from other parties,” they said.

Nakuru Town West is the most cosmopolitan constituency in the county and has over 120,000 voters.

The seat is now occupied by Mr Samuel Arama, who is serving his second term.