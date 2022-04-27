Four killed in Nakuru road crash

Four people were killed and several injured in a traffic accident in Nakuru on Wednesday.

The afternoon road crash that involved a truck, a matatu and a personal car occurred at Ngata Bridge area near Salgaa Trading Centre along the Nakuru - Eldoret Highway.,

Confirming the accident, Rift Valley traffic enforcement officer Dorothy Muleke said a truck that was speeding towards Nakuru town was trying to overtake the matatu before colliding head-on with the car.

The truck lost control and swerved to one side of the road ramming a matatu belonging to the Great Rift Shuttle sacco.

"Two of the three family members who were in the car died on the spot. Other two victims died in the truck," said Ms Muleke.

The driver of the truck survived with injuries while one survivor from the car and 10 pople who were in the matatu were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The traffic boss said the police are still gathering more details regarding the accident.

The accident caused a traffic snarl-up that stretched all the way to Nakuru town for hours before the police cleared the scene.