Five dead in dawn accident on Molo-Kericho road

Five people, among them a child, died on the spot when a matatu they were travelling in was involved in a gruesome road accident at Kericho-Molo junction.

At least 10 passengers sustained serious injuries in the 3am accident after the Nairobi-bound matatu hit a truck from behind.

The injured passengers were rushed to Londiani and Molo sub-county hospitals where they are receiving treatment.

The wreckage of the matatu and the trailer were towed to Mau Summit Police Station.

Kuresoi North sub-county police commander Judah Gathenge said the cause of the accident had not been established and police had begun investigations.

"Both vehicles were travelling from Kericho to Nakuru before the matatu driver hit the trailer from behind and rolled several times. We could not immediately ascertain whether the matatu driver was speeding or overtaking when the accident occurred but we have launched investigations," said Mr Gathenge.





The police boss called on motorists to be more vigilant, especially when driving at night.

"We urge motorists to be careful especially now that we are approaching the festive season. They should also avoid carrying excess passengers, speeding and overtaking where the road is not clear," said Mr Gathenge.

According to a recent report by the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA), careless driving was cited as the leading cause of road accidents on our roads.

The NTSA data shows 4,690 people died in road crashes and nearly 10,000 people were injured in 2022.

The report revealed that drivers who drink and drive are more likely to cause an accident due to a lack of concentration.

The incident comes after 10 people were killed in a fatal crash near the Sobea trading centre on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway last month.