Eight die, 16 injured in Nakuru road crash

Eight people died Tuesday evening in a grisly road accident involving two matatus and a trailer at Ngata bridge along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

The dead include the driver of one of the matatus. The trailer driver escaped unhurt.

According to Nakuru West sub-county police commander Edwin Otieno, the trailer that was heading to Nakuru veered off the road and collided with an oncoming matatu that was heading to Kabsabet.

The police boss said the Kapsabet-bound matatu lost control and collided with another matatu that was heading to Bomet.

At least 16 people sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Nakuru Level Five Hospital where they are receiving treatment.