Doctor intern found dead in Nakuru hospital

Police in Nakuru are investigating an incident where a male medical officer intern at Nakuru County Referral and Teaching Hospital was found dead on Saturday.

The lifeless body of the medical officer, whose name has yet to be released to the public, was found in the trenches outside the Margaret Kenyatta Mother and Baby Wing by the facility's security team.

Confirming the incident, Nakuru West Sub-County Police Commander Francis Wahome said they were informed by the hospital security team that a body had been found within the hospital premises.

He said on arrival, a preliminary investigation revealed that the body had no signs of injury. It only had foam in the mouth.

The body was taken to Nakuru Hospital's level five mortuary for post-mortem examination.

"We cannot reveal his identity at this stage. Without any signs of injury it is difficult to ascertain the cause of death. We will conduct a post-mortem which will shed light on the matter. However, we have launched an investigation into the matter," he said.

In a statement, the County CECM for Health Services, Roseline Mungai, noted that the security team at the facility discovered the lifeless body of a male individual inside the compound.

Upon examination, it was found that the deceased was identified as one of the MO interns who had been serving at the hospital since August 2023 and had no external injuries.

She said the deceased still had his mobile phone in his pocket at the time of discovery.

"The Nakuru County Government, Department of Health regrets to inform the public of an unfortunate incident that occurred on Saturday. The family of the deceased has been informed and the body has been respectfully taken to the PGH mortuary pending the necessary post-mortem procedures," read part of the statement.