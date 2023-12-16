County inks Sh3bn deal to upgrade Nakuru Level Five Hospital

Nakuru County government has signed a Sh3 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Standard Medical Group to upgrade facilities and services at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

Governor Susan Kihika said the MoU will be implemented under the Health Transformation Programme dubbed HealthNet.

According to the governor, the agreement between the county and StanMed Group will oversee the procurement, supply and installation of medical equipment and the construction of physical infrastructure at the hospital.

The agreement will also oversee the supply and installation of the Digital Healthcare Transformation and Operation Infrastructure, Health Supply Chain Management Programme within the hospital, and the design and implementation of the continuous Human Capital Development Programme at the facility that serves more than five counties.

Upgrade existing facilities

“To achieve this goal, the county government is committing 40 per cent of its budget towards the health sector; prioritise partnerships to upgrade existing facilities within public hospitals, improve systems of delivery of services, expand the services provided by our hospitals as well as introduce cutting edge technology and systems as we seek to transform healthcare in Nakuru,” said Governor Kihika during the signing of the MoU.

According to the county boss, under the agreement, StanMed Group, will provide and install selected state-of-the-art medical equipment approved by the county.

It will also provide and install a state-of-the-art Health Information Management System for all core functions of the hospital, including clinical, supply chain and administrative functions.

In addition, it will provide and install end-user hardware for both clinical and administrative functions, and develop and implement human capital improvement programmes for the hospital.

Transform healthcare

For its part, the county will make internal modifications to the existing physical infrastructure of the hospital to accommodate and house the activities of the Health Transformation Programme.

It will assist StanMed in obtaining the necessary county and national approvals required to implement the programme.

“This agreement is a monumental step towards the journey of transforming healthcare in Nakuru County as I promised in my manifesto. I intend to ensure that we not only provide adequate and quality healthcare to residents of Nakuru, but we do it promptly and [ensure it is] accessible to all residents of this county," she said.

StanMed Managing Director Ian Okello said the MoU will help transform healthcare in the county.