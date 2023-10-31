Court thwarts Nakuru County's plan to take over private hospital

The Environment and Lands Court in Nakuru has stopped the Nakuru county government from forcefully taking over the Management of the Nakuru War Memorial Hospital.

Local administration is also barred from investigating or revoking the lease title.

Justice Milicent Odeny has issued orders to quash the decision by the Lands Registrar, Nakuru district to cancel the certificate of lease for the 25 acres that was issued to the Nakuru War Memorial Hospital in 2021.

Staff of the Nakuru War Memorial Hospital celebrate after the Environment and Lands Court stopped the county government from taking over the facility's management on October 31, 2023.



Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi I Nation

“A temporary injunction is hereby issued restraining the defendant ( Land registrar) from further dealing, entering, remaining and carrying out all other unauthorised activities on the land known as Nakuru Municipality/Block/11/107 measuring 11.25 hectares and in particular any interference whatsoever with the running operations and activities of the Nakuru war Memorial hospital," read part of the ruling.

The orders followed a suit filed by the hospital after the county government took over the management of the hospital last Friday.

Mr Simon Mwangi, one of the directors of the Nakuru War Memorial Hospital, displays a court order thwarting a forceful take over of the facility by the Nakuru county government on October 31, 2023.







Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi I Nation