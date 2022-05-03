Couple, son who died in Kimende accident buried in Molo, Nakuru

A couple and their last-born son who died in an accident in Kimende, on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway, last week have been buried at their home in Molo, Nakuru County.

Mr Peter Ndungu Mungai, his wife Lydia Wanjugu Ndungu and their son Kelvin Ndegwa Ndungu met their death on April 24 after their car collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Mr Mungai and his wife were escorting their son from Nakuru to Nairobi, where he works, after the family spent time together during the Easter holiday.

Upon reaching Kimende, their car crashed and Mr Mungai died on the spot. His wife and son succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment.

Mr Mungai had worked as an accountant for Molo Academy since 1993, while Ms Wanjugu was a former employee of the Pyrethrum Board of Kenya.

Mr Ndegwa sat his KCSE exams at Molo Academy in 2015 and was a human resources student at Kenyatta University, having joined in 2016.

Mr Mungai and Ms Wanjugu are survived by one son and two grandchildren.

Caskets bearing the remains of three family members at Molo lowered to the grave Photo credit: Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group

The three were buried in one grave in an emotional ceremony that was attended by leaders including Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui and Woman Representative Liza Chelule.

Mr Kinyanjui appealed to motorists and other road users to be extra careful while on the road to prevent accidents that continue to claim lives.