County partners with maritime agency in war on illegal fishing

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) has partnered with the Nakuru County government in efforts to tame illegal fishing in Lake Naivasha.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Mombasa health workers call off strike

  2. Nairobi MCAs approve BBI Bill

    BBI Draft

  3. University staff move to court to block forceful retirement

  4. Protesters block Matunda-Kitale road

  5. Kisii County Assembly endorses BBI Bill

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.