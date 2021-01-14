Officials burn illegal fishing nets seized in Kisumu

The government has destroyed illegal fishing nets worth Sh3 million in Kisumu.

The fishing gears were burnt by Kenya Coast Guard Service in partnership with the Kisumu Law Courts on Wednesday.

Use of illegal fishing gears and fishing in breeding sites have been cited as reasons that have contributed to the decline of wild fish catch in Lake Victoria.

Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS) commander of the Inland Squadron Jotham Odera said about 31 fish nets that were impounded in Kisumu were burnt to curb overfishing in the lake.

"We made patrols and arrested the offenders who were charged and fined in court," said Mr Odera.

The acting head of station at the Kisumu Law Courts Maureen Shimenga warned fishermen against using illegal fishing gears. He urged them to follow marine laws.

"We are sending a strong message to fishermen in Nyanza to get the right fishing nets so that they don't end up in court and pay hefty fines," said Ms Shimenga.

Kisumu CEC for Agriculture Gilchrist Okuom warned that the county will not tolerate use of illegal fishing nets.

"We must harvest fish in a responsible way and sustain the wild catch in the lake," said Mr Okuom.

Last year, illegal fishing gears worth Sh4 million were burned at the Kisumu Port.

The fish nets were impounded from Siaya, Homa Bay and Kisumu counties by personnel from the Kenya Coast Guard Service.