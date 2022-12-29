Business comes to a standstill in Nakuru City as Prophet Owuor comes calling

Business came to a standstill in Nakuru when the leader of the Ministry of Repentance and Holiness Prophet Dr David Owuor arrived in the city on Thursday.

A section of the usually busy Kenyatta Avenue was turned into a prayer ground for several hours after Prophet Owuor arrived with his elite entourage outside Merica Hotel. He was escorted by five high-speed police motorbikes.

Wearing an oversize yellow coat with marching boutonnières, matching navy blue trousers and dark brown shoes, Prophet Owuor rode in a white Toyota Land Cruiser V8 that was escorted by more than 20 security cars.

Security was tight around the city centre and along the Geoffrey Kamau and Nakuru –Nairobi highways.

Nakuru County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo was among the top officers who monitored the security outside Merica Hotel.

“Prophet Owuor is an important person to us and that is why we laid a red carpet on the streets while singing, dancing and flying flags from various countries across the globe,” said a jubilant follower from South Korea.

Dr Owuor revealed that next year, he has lined up several mega international evangelical meetings in Germany, Nigeria, Chile, India and other parts of the world.

“I’m ready for the India revival meeting. I’m just waiting for the confirmation of the date,” said Prophet Owuor.

Members of the Ministry of Repentance and Holiness Church wait for their leader Prophet Dr David Owuor in Nakuru City on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Prophet Owuor will conduct a mega three days healing service in Nakuru City from December 30- 31. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

“Every nation needs repentance. Every nation needs revival. I’m ready for India, Germany and other countries,” he added in Nakuru on Thursday.

He said he will hold a mega revival rally at Menengai grounds on Friday and Saturday where the sick will be healed.

This will be his fifth service at Menengai grounds that has become his traditional site for his healing service at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, traders, hoteliers, boda boda riders and matatu operators recorded a booming business ahead of the service at Menengai grounds.

Merica Hotel was converted into a mini church centre for Prophet Owuor and his team who booked all the rooms. Their own chefs took over the hotel’s catering services.

Other hotels in the city centre and along Kanu Street also recorded full bookings.

The followers decorated Total, KFA and Eveready roundabouts with blue and white decorations as they waited for the prophet’s arrival.

The usually empty Stanley Mathenge Road in Industrial Area, which leads to Menengai Ground, was converted into a temporary market as traders cashed in on the large numbers of followers to sell their wares.

At the Menengai grounds, water bowsers did a booming business. Some of the landlords neighbouring the grounds constructed makeshift toilets and bathrooms for the pilgrims and charged Sh30 for bathing and Sh10 for using the toilets. Other landlords charged phones for Sh50 per session.

Members of the Ministry of Repentance and Holiness Church wait for their leader Prophet Dr David Owuor in Nakuru City on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group