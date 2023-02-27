One dead, 42 injured as bus lands in ditch in Naivasha black spot

One person was killed and 42 others seriously injured after a Nakuru-bound bus crashed at Karai area on the Naivasha-Nairobi highway on Sunday night.

Naivasha sub-county police commander Samuel Waweru said the injured were rushed to the Naivasha Sub-county Hospital for treatment.

“Initial reports indicate that the driver of the ill-fated bus lost control of the vehicle at the notorious black spot, occasioning the accident,” he said.

“The vehicle veered off the road, rolled and landed in a ditch.”

Mr Waweru said the deceased person died as he was waiting to be attended to at the Naivasha Sub-county Hospital.

First aiders from the Kenya Red Cross and the police helped take the injured to the health facility.

The area in which the accident occurred is a notorious black spot.

In 2017, more than 40 people died when a fireball from a tanker ferrying a highly inflammable substance engulfed several vehicles.

The driver lost control of the tanker and it rammed into other cars, leading to at least 39 people, including 11 General Service Unit Recce Squad officers, being incinerated inside their cars.