Brothers vanished without a trace: Eight months ago, they left after lunch

Joseph Ngugi Macharia

Moses Kamau, a land broker and businessman in Nakuru town (left) and Joseph Ngugi Macharia who is a  teacher at Kijabe Girls High School.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

In the haunting poem ‘Grass will grow’, Kenyan poet Jonathan Kariara writes: ‘If you should take my child Lord, give my hands strength to dig his grave. Cover him with earth. Lord send a little rain. For grass will grow.’

