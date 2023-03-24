Gilgil boy crashes into electric fence while trying to fly tycoon’s plane

Police are holding a teenager who attempted to fly a light aircraft in an incident that has baffled the Balolow suburbs of Gilgil, Nakuru County.

The youngster, with zero flying skills, walked into a tycoon's ranch and tried the nearly suicidal act.

A situational report by the investigators indicated at around 11:40am, a 17-year-old teen walked into an expansive farm, got into a spray aircraft and ignited the engine.

It was not immediately clear to the investigators how the young man managed to gain entry into the hangar.

"It was reported by the owner of a spray aircraft registration number 5Y-AZA make PA25, and a resident of Balolow area within Ndume area of Gilgil around 9:30am, a stranger walked into the ranch and boarded the cabin of the plane parked at the yard (sic)," the police report indicated.

The report further said the teenager ignited the engine and taxied off the bay, but could not manage to take off smoothly.

The youngster rammed into an electric fence, with the engine being blown off on impact, damaging the wheels.

"The propeller and front curling were damaged, with the suspect escaping unhurt," read the police added.

Gilgil sub-county police commander Francis Tumbo confirmed the incident saying the dazed teenager was later arrested by the police and was assisting them with investigations.

"The teenager has been arrested and is in police custody aiding in investigations," said Mr Tumbo.