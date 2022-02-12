Body of missing woman found dumped in Naivasha

A family’s eight-day frantic search for their missing daughter ended in tears after her decomposing body was found in a dense thicket at Ndabibi area in Naivasha.

A postmortem conducted on Jane Wanjiru’s body on Friday indicated that the 21-year-old woman had died of strangulation.

She was reportedly last seen in the company of her boyfriend on January 31, 2021.

Her distraught father, David Kinyua said his daughter was keen on ending her relationship with her lover.

“She was no longer interested in the relationship," Mr Kinyua told Nation.Africa.

He said his daughter’s lover had tried to persuade his daughter against ending the relationship but she could hear none of it.

He claimed that his daughter had been lured by her boyfriend to an unknown destination before villagers stumbled on her decomposing body eight days later.

He said that he had reported that her daughter was missing at Kongoni Police Station before the matter was later taken up by the Naivasha-based Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers.

A senior investigator said they highly suspect that the jilted boyfriend was behind the murder.

“We were able to track the victim’s phone and we have so far established that it was switched off at Kawangware area in Nairobi,” said the officer adding that they were trailing the suspect

Mr Geoffrey Mariga, a family friend, described the woman as friendly.