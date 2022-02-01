Murang’a woman suspected of killing husband arrested

Police in Murang’a East have arrested a woman suspected to have murdered her 36-year-old husband accusing him of betrayal that led to her being jailed.

The suspect, who was recently released from prison, is alleged to have killed Mr Samuel Wanyoike Waiganjo on Monday morning.

The incident that left residents shocked occurred at Kongo-ini village in Kiharu constituency. They described the deceased as “soft natured, reclusive but friendly with neighbours.”

Police revealed that the suspect had been jailed for one year for selling bhang and was in the process of being assimilated back into the society when she allegedly killed her husband using a knife.

County Police Commander Donatha Kiplang’at said the deceased’s mother reported to the police that the suspect is the one who informed her of the murder.

“The two are said to have been in bad terms. The deceased’s mother reported to the police that the suspect, who is her daughter-in-law, woke her up at around 4am to break the news that she had murdered her son,” Ms Kipkang’at said.

The mother said the deceased was living in apprehension since the wife was released from jail.

“She kept on complaining that it was her husband who had betrayed her to the police leading to her arrest and imprisonment. We were trying to reconcile the two. In fact, I was the one cooking for them in my kitchen as they regained marital cohesiveness,” the mother told Nation.Africa.

The police boss said the woman has since been arrested and will be arraigned in court, once investigations are concluded, to answer to murder charges.