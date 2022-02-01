Murang’a woman suspected of killing husband arrested

The suspect, who was recently released from prison, is alleged to have killed the husband for ratting her out to the police leading to her imprisonment.

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

Police in Murang’a East have arrested a woman suspected to have murdered her 36-year-old husband accusing him of betrayal that led to her being jailed.

