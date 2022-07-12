Boat owners decry stringent measures on sports fishing

Before new measures were adopted to regulate the fast-growing sport fishing in Lake Naivasha, the activity was gaining popularity by the day.

Devotees ready to spend their day in the waters far away from the hustle and bustle of urban life found a place to unwind.

It was a favoured game for the who’s who in the corporate and business world. Some envoys from foreign missions also took time to engage in the pastime.

Other foreigners also joined in, putting Lake Naivasha fishing on their itinerary.

To participate in the baiting game, clients would part with Sh5,000 for a half-day excursion and double the amount for a whole-day voyage.

An aluminum grey, customised boat was reserved for the lot, with the clientele permitted to wine and dine as they took part in the pastime.

The light boat fitted with a small engine was the ideal vessel.

It was a game for the elite. Boat owners leasing out their vessels smiled all the way to the bank.

But now the rules of the game have changed, to the chagrin of players.

“They have introduced stringent measures that sector players believe are unworkable,” said David Kilo, a vessel owner and contestant.

He said the measures include seeking express authority from the fisheries department, making it harder for them to operate.

“Before allowing a client to take part in sport fishing, one has to write an email requesting permission from the fisheries department, which has proved untenable,” Mr Kilo told the Nation.

He said the sport had diversified the income of the lake users, with a majority solely depending on the fledgling sport.

“The sport was attracting a category of people who, previously, had little interest in the lake activities. The equation is simple – enhanced income for boat owners,” he said.

“Most of the fish caught during the sporting activities are returned to the waters, with participants only allowed to take away five pieces per rod.”

He outlined previous prohibitive measures, which included fishing in breeding areas and catching small species.

“To be allowed to participate, boat owners must acquire a valid licence from the fisheries department, which costs Sh6,000 annually,” he added.

Responding to the boat owners' concerns, Nakuru County Agriculture Chief Officer Enos Amuyunzu said the previous process was prone to abuse.

“We realised that even poachers took advantage of the existing gaps to fish, while posing as sports persons,” he said.