Affordable family-friendly Airbnb’s for your holidays around Kenya

Getting an ideal place to go on vacation with your family can be quite an uphill task especially when you don’t want to stay in a hotel. Luckily for us, Airbnb had revolutionised the industry and brought about several other forms of ideal and affordable accommodation regardless of where you are traveling to. If you are looking to get away for the weekend with your family, the below Airbnb’s are a great choice to start with. These unique properties are not just stunning and affordable but also provide an authentic experience.





Pazuri at Vipingo, Kilifi





If you are looking for a home away from home, while on holiday, then look no further than Pazuri at Vipingo. The holiday homes, located in Kilifi County come in two, three, and four-bedroom maisonettes, bungalows, and villas, each occupying a quarter-acre with scenic and unparalleled views of the Indian Ocean. The affordable and luxurious units give off a scenic relaxed vibe, and are a stone-throw away from Vipingo Ridge Golf Resort. The two bedrooms cost Sh15,000 a night for bed and breakfast during off-peak periods and Sh20,000 during peak times, while the three bedrooms go for Sh25,000 off-peak and Sh35,000 during peak times. The monthly rent start at Sh75,000.









Kararan Farm Stay-Nakuru

“Kararan” is a Kalenjin name meaning beauty. The host Chichi was inspired by the beauty of the landscape that sits on a 20-acre piece of land. It has four bedrooms, five beds, and four baths with three single beds for the children and two queen beds for adults with a crib available for seven guests. This is a proper country home getaway, away from the busy cities, and is perfect to decompress with family. The house is pet-friendly and has Wi-Fi, a patio, a balcony, and backyard amenities to enjoy. This listing goes for Sh15,000 per night.





Beach Front House-Kilifi

This is a picturesque unique residential unit within a 15-minute walk to the beach. It’s the most affordable beach house that I have heard of. It has a world-class shared swimming pool with flourishing beautiful palm trees. The property is well furnished like a home and it can be serviced on request making it easy to relax and unwind with your kids in these open and large living outdoor spaces that are well maintained. It will squeeze only Sh6,500 out of your pocket per night whilst accommodating six guests. Imagine that!





Container on a cliff House-Farm Stay Kajiado

This place gives me modern vacay vibes! It is a farm stay hosted by Moon. It is an off-the-grid, 24/7 solar-powered destination with a cozy feel on a cliff. It has a wilderness air to it with free-roaming animals as part of the view. On the other side of the cliff, there is a vegetable patch farm and goats ready for milking. Sundowner views at dinner after a cheese-making activity doesn’t sound bad at all, right? The listing goes for Sh15,000 per night.





Jasmine House at Fisherman’s Camp –Lake Naivasha

This listing option is for a smaller and more intimate furry-friendly family with a cozy and relaxing feel in a rustic space. The lake views of the infamous Fisherman’s Camp and the nature sounds of the birds just make it an idyllic spot with a capacity of up to six guests and setting you back only Sh9,600. The Fisherman’s Camp is popular for its breathtaking views that boost the property’s value making it a hot spot for local and international tourists.









Kianderi House - Naivasha

Kianderi House hosted by Reuben is a lovely villa that carries with it every air of Naivasha scenic flair. The white villa with lake access goes for only Sh15,000 per day. Unfortunately, not a good spot for infants but pre-teens and older children can enjoy a barbeque evening with a sunset-lake outlook by the shared pool. The house can hold a maximum of 10 people with four bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Boat rides and outdoor games are among the activity options available during your stay.









GTen’s Gardens-Kisumu

Over to the lakeside part of Kenya in Kisumu, is Gtens gardens; a three-bedroom bungalow ideal for families or guests with children and pets. The property is lush with green gardens and open living space. The bungalow has a homely feel that makes it feel like a second home. A needed break with the whole family is possible with activities close to the city, the lake, Impala Park, and clubs in Kisumu. It houses six guests and has three baths, a crib, and two single beds. It is a great location with a five-star rating going for Sh10,600 per night.









Kampi ya Karin - Nairobi

Another notable listing outside the borders of Nairobi National Park is Kampi ya Karin. This is an ideal getaway home for nature and wildlife lovers. The house can accommodate four guests and it has two bedrooms with three beds and 2.5 baths. It has an en-suite bathroom on the second floor with a bathtub perfect for “bathtub game viewing”.





