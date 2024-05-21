Kaptembwa families affected by floods receive aid

More than 6,000 flood victims in the South Rift are in dire need of humanitarian assistance, Head of Red Cross in the region Felix Maiyo has said.

Mr Maiyo stated that the hardest hit are more than 2,000 people in Baringo County who are also affected by insecurity.

“The rains are subsiding but many of the victims, particularly those in Baringo County who were first displaced by insecurity, are still suffering. I urge well-wishers to come and assist them. Some of the children are yet to report back to school as their school items like books and uniforms, as well as the institutions, were destroyed by floods,” said Mr Maiyo.

He spoke at Kaptembwa slums in Nakuru City where he led his team to distribute foodstuffs donated by the Sarova Woodlands Hotel and Spa and Sarova Lion Hill Game Lodge staff to more than 1,500 victims. The informal settlements are home to more than 100,000 residents.

While the assistance did not reach all those in need, Mr Maiyo said that the Red Cross was engaging well-wishers to enable them to offer more help.

“We have been able to get assistance for only 300 families and I thank Sarova Hotels and Resorts Kenya for responding to our call to help the affected families,” said Mr Maiyo.

Support

Cluster General Manager in charge of Sarova Woodlands Hotel and Spa and Sarova Lion Hill Game Lodge Duncan Mwangi assured the residents of support.

“Sarova Hotels and Resorts cares for all Kenyans in dire need, including those affected by floods,” said Mr Mwangi.

Nakuru West sub-county assistant county commissioner Sharon Chelagat urged residents whose houses collapsed after the floods not to return to their homes until government geologists complete investigations into the deep fissures near their houses.