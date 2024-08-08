From anthem to agony: Artiste who sang in praise of Ruto now living in fear

When Gideon Kipkorir composed the song "Kenya Kwanza" two years ago, he wanted to showcase his talent and earn a living.

A reformed street boy and local artist from Nakuru, Kipkorir, 30, wanted his composition to be a tribute to President William Ruto's leadership, his administration and its bottom-up policies.

But what began as a patriotic gesture has turned into a dangerous ordeal.

Kipkorir's song, with its energetic beat and positive message, was initially well received by President Ruto's supporters and he became a popular figure among Nakuru's youth.

But with the rise of anti-government protests that have changed the country's political landscape, the musician has found himself in a precarious situation.

The very song that was once a source of pride has now become a point of shame and humiliation, with Kipkorir facing threats from youths who feel the song praises the president and his government amid tough economic times.

This backlash has now escalated into assaults and intimidation against the singer, who now lives in fear.

"I never imagined that my music meant to express support (for Ruto) would ever put my life at risk. I fear even going out to look for casual jobs since whenever I am going about my business I am confronted by hostile individuals. My life is in danger," Kipkorir told the Nation.Africa in an interview on Wednesday, August 7.

He recounted instances of being attacked and threatened by groups of youths who demanded money or forced him to join anti-government protests last June in Nakuru.

These incidents forced him to abandon his boda boda business, his primary source of income, due to safety concerns.

Kipkorir's troubles began when he was confronted by hostile youths during a protest and later assaulted while on his way to a construction job.

Gideon Kipkorir is known for composing a campaign song for President William Ruto back in 2022. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation

He reported the incidents to Kaptembwa Police Station but has seen little progress in the investigations.

“When I released the song, I hired a public address system and I used to go around urging people to subscribe to my YouTube channel. The song was well received and it went viral. I was so happy about it, I never knew it would haunt me later,” he added.

Kipkorir said that during the June protests, he had just dropped a client when some youths accosted him forcing him to join the demonstration and threatening to assault him if he declined.

He was forced to be on the frontline.

Days later, he was accosted by a group of youths who assaulted him and demanded money before releasing him.

He reported the assault to Kaptembwa Police Station, where he was given OB number 45/13/2024.

Following the attack, he sought treatment at Nakuru Teaching and Referral Hospital for injuries sustained to his chest and right eye.

On July 24, he was again threatened by a group of youths moments after dropping a client but he was rescued by his fellow bodaboda riders.

Kipkorir reported the matter at Kaptembwa Police Station vide OB 55/24/7/2024.

“I have reported the incidents and I was told by detectives that they are conducting investigations. I have never heard anything from them, I am still waiting,” he said.

“I used to run away when I spotted youth in fear of killing me or burning the motorbike and yet it is not mine. It became unbearable I had to quit my job.”

Gideon Kipkorir displays a police OB number for a report on threats to his life during an interview at his home in Kaptembwa Estate. He said his life was in danger after he released a campaign song for President William Ruto in 2022. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation



Reflecting on how the song came about, Kipkorir remembered how the idea of singing in praise of Ruto struck him while he was with friends on the streets in 2022.

They all liked the idea and with their support, he managed to raise funds to produce the song in a local studio in two months.

Despite the challenges, Kipkorir says his support for the president remains steadfast.

He insists that his intentions with the song were purely positive, aimed at celebrating the progress he hoped the President's administration would achieve.