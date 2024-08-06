Beware of men who have the dangerous spirit of Absalom

First things first, a little Biblical history lesson, for context's sake. Absalom, meaning, “father of peace”, was David's third son by his wife Maacah.

Absalom's story is a cautionary tale for male-to-male relationships. It teaches kings that, among other things, the bro code is just that, a code. And such a code – flimsy and flippant as a Kenyan politician's promises – is not something a king should stake his life and legacy on.

Egregious transgressor





In the Biblical story, Absalom had carnal knowledge of all his father’s concubines on the palace rooftop, in broad daylight, as all of Israel watched. That was done primarily to usurp David's royal authority as well as emasculate and humiliate him.

Kings beware. A brother with this type of spirit does not have boundaries. With him, anything goes. He will charm or force his way into your bae’s boudoir, then post his egregious transgression on all social media platforms.

He does not just want to take your palace, but to also violently rob you of your peace, ego, pride and purpose. In short, he wants to off you.

Black heart

To say this brother is easy on the eye is an understatement. He is not handsome. He is the most beautiful man in your neck of the woods. He knows this and uses it to achieve his ends.

But, dear king, do not let outside appearances and a good, peaceable name fool you. This brother has an ugly strife-filled heart.

Deceptive

This brother can charm a viper out of its poisonous pants. He can be a great wingman. Without uttering a word, girls gravitate towards him, and you get to have the pick of the cutest girls without any struggles.

Although he is ostensibly the best wingman-cum-business partner, this brother can take over your throne at the drop of a dime. You will not know you have been hit by a haymaker until you have been counted out. A brother with the Absalom spirit will be all about your business, albeit for one reason – so he can turn it into his.

Conniving

This type of brother can only be loved from Timbuktu. But even when you erect strict boundaries, block him or refuse to pick his calls, he will use persons close to you to lie that he is a changed man, and that he can be trusted.

Like the Biblical Absalom who had 50 men running before him, this brother knows how to use men to run his errands. His flamboyance and magnificent ways trick men into doing his dirty work.

A brother with the spirit of Absalom wants to use close proximity to stab you in the back. Nope, he never buried that hatchet. On the contrary, he has been sharpening it for years.

Pretentious

This brother may not have a drop of royal blood flowing in his veins. Or his dynasty may be flowing down from tens of generations, but he loves pretensions. And he uses this pompous ploy to captivate people.

Because he oozes royalty from every pore, even perfect strangers will call him “Boss”, “Kiongozi” or “Mheshimiwa”. Woe unto you because, often, these titles and salutations cause his head to swell.

When that happens, this brother will start conniving. And being deceptive. And his heart will go on an ugly default setting, leading him to commit egregious transgressions which may make you lose your mind, lifelong relationships, life, or fortune.