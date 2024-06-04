Hustle in the ‘hood: Beware of dream-jackers

My definition of a dream-jacker is someone or something that seizes a person or people's hopes, dreams and aspirations by force or through false pretenses. The items seized can be concepts, ideas, creations, intellectual property, innovations or inventions.

Dream-jackers pilfer gems and generational wealth. Some dream-jackers use witchcraft to kill, steal and destroy destinies. Others use more subtle and sophisticated means to hijack dreams. And it's these subtle types I want to talk about.

Crime and social vices are dream-jackers. A young cat can be caught up in a (lifestyle) trap; which may lead him to an early grave, jail or spending the rest of his life on Regretters Road. I’ve witnessed dream-jackers - such as addictions and criminality - casting lengthy (and sometimes permanent) eclipses on brilliant brothers smack in the noontide of their lives.

Experience

Disclaimer: Sometimes subtle dream-jackers are not even aware of what they are doing. They may have the best intentions. But, as the saying goes; the road to hell is paved with good intentions.

In August 1998, Gilbert and I had the idea of doing a flower hawking business. Gilbert and I lived in the same ‘hood - Jericho Estate - and we just wanted to make our money the legit way.

We had a neighbour who used to work at a flower-exporting firm. We went to ask for her advice. Before Gilbert and I knew it, we were reporting to this boss lady.

Boss Lady bought the flowers and said she would be our supplier. But we were ‘hood hustlers. We knew she'd done a switcheroo. We were now employees.

Well? That hustle dried up faster than fresh roses.

The same script replayed itself several years later. Another hommie and I wanted to start up a mitumba shoes business. We shared the idea with a moneyed neighbour.

Long story short? Mr. Moneybags bought several bales of mitumba shoes and asked us to sell them for a commission. There's a difference between starting somewhere and starting from an idea that's been stolen from you. We weren't as enthusiastic about the biz as we would've been had it been ours. Which is why it died a quick death.

Gifted, grifters and gatekeepers

I get it. Every rat wants to get ahead in the race. And sometimes - (but this I don’t get, though) - this entails stealing other dogs’ bones so you can be the Top Dawg.

The creative industry is full of dream-jackers. In this space, there are three types of players; gifted, grifters and gatekeepers. Oftentimes, the gifted - those who have “it” - don't have the wherewithal to actualise their dreams. Grifters - who usually masquerade as gifted - are often loaded with dough, followers and connections, and want a pound of the gifted's flesh. On the other hand, gatekeepers are persons or systems that control access to influence and finances.

Clarification: The gifted can also be grifters and/or gatekeepers.

Dreamer beware

Listen, baby. Protect your baby at all costs. Dreams aren't meant to be shared with just any Tom, Dick or Harriet. Don't be too quick to do reveals for your babies.

This town is full of shysters who want to eat other people's sweat, then feed your carcass to the hounds. Which is why you should always be on your toes.

When pitching a concept, have a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). If the person or parties are averse to signing an NDA, it will tell you they are potential dream-jackers. And if you must reveal the concept sans NDA, drop them just a morsel.

Here's the whole truth and nothing but. Only the dream-carrier can actualise an idea the way it was destined. If, say, grifters and gatekeepers jack a morsel of your dream, you still have a mound at your disposal.