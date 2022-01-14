Young Nairobi County constables replace old kanjos

The lasting image of old kanjo askaris in scruffy drab grey uniforms struggling to chase after hawkers out of breath or aboard their rattletraps is gradually being replaced.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • From the officers, popularly known as kanjo askaris, to the inspectorate vehicles that are now nothing more than rickety jalopies, the two have their best years behind them.
  • But this journey began in March 2020 when City Hall announced the recruitment of 800 new county constables.

For years, the Nairobi inspectorate and enforcement department has gained notoriety for its dalliance with the oldies.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.