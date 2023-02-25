Woman in court for drugging husband, robbing him of Sh240,000

A 22-year-old woman who allegedly drugged her husband and transferred Sh240,000 from his account to herself and her aunt via M-Pesa was charged on Friday.

Ms Caroline Wangui Wanjiku was charged alongside her aunt Esther Wambui and her uncle Peter Kariuki Mwaura with conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to Section 393 of the Penal Code.

The trio are accused of jointly colluding to steal the money from Francis Macharia Ndung’u in Kayole in Nairobi on February 21 this year.

Ms Wanjiku was also solely charged with drugging in order to commit a felony where she is accused of administering a drug to Mr Ndung’u on the same date.

In the third count, the three suspects were charged with jointly stealing from Mr Ndung’u contrary to Section 268 of the Penal Code as read together with Section 275 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Mr Ndung’u and Ms Wanjiku were at their rental house on February 20 night where they had a brief argument over infidelity claims before they slept.

The complainant woke up the next day and found his wife missing from the house. She had left behind their child and a house help.

He called her but she did not pick up his calls. He checked his M-Pesa account and found the Sh240,000 had been transferred to his wife’s phone number.

Kayole police station

Mr Ndung’u went to a hospital before reporting the matter at the Kayole police station.

Police investigations established that Ms Wanjiku had transferred the cash to herself before sending some of the money to her aunt Wambui who transferred the cash to her husband Mr Mwaura.

Mr Mwaura withdrew the cash at a hospital and deposited the same to Ms Wanjiku’s bank account on February 21. They were all traced and arrested by the police after investigations were concluded.

The three denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi of the Makadara Law Courts.

Ms Wanjiku told the court that the complainant is her husband and there is a possibility of settling the matter out of court.

They were released on a bond of Sh120,000 with a surety of a similar amount and an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000 each.