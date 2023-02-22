Two suspects arrested after man is stabbed to death in Shauri Moyo

Police have arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection to the robbery with violence that resulted in death.

Allan Omondi, 26, succumbed to injuries he had suffered after he was attacked by the juvenile and his accomplice, who is 18 years old.

According to the police, the two attacked Omondi on Sunday night in Shauri Moyo estate and robbed him of his mobile phone as he walked home.

The victim was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and unfortunately, on Tuesday he died of his injuries.

In a police report, his sister told police that Omondi returned home bleeding and said that he had been attacked by people he knows.

“The victim before his demise identified his attackers, who were later arrested by police officers,” police said.

The two are assisting police with investigations.

Last week, detectives detained four university students believed to be part of a gang that is behind violent robberies in Ruai, Juja, Kayole and surrounding areas in Nairobi.

In connection with robberies

This is after an undercover team of police officers based at Makadara, Ruai, Embakasi and Kayole on Saturday evening arrested a 19-year-old Kenyatta University student in connection with the robberies.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect was apprehended following intelligence leads that he was part of a dangerous criminal gang.

“The suspect led the officers to his three accomplices who are fellow freshers (first-year students), living at Kwa Benson apartments in Juja’s Container area,” said the DCI.

According to the agency, all the suspects are pursuing a degree course in development studies at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

A search conducted in their single room led to the recovery of an imitation of a Glock pistol, eight used 9×19mm special cartridges, one empty pistol magazine, one white plastic face mask and two laptops believed to have been stolen property, among other items.

In November 2022, police in Nairobi arrested a 15-year-old boy who was suspected to belong to a gang that is behind a string of armed robberies in the city.

According to the police, the juvenile was arrested after a six-kilometre chase along the Southern Bypass and inside the Nairobi National Park after he jumped into the park to evade arrest.