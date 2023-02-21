Road rage suspect freed on Sh500,000 bond

A motorist who allegedly threatened to chop off another motorist’s neck in a road rage was charged with issuing death threats contrary to Section 223 (1) of the Penal Code.

Ibrahim Mohammed Maalim was charged with threatening to kill Ahmedsadak Abshir in Eastleigh on February 18 after allegedly uttering the words, “I will cut your neck with this knife”.

The complainant was driving on a road when he met the accused person also driving on the same road.

Maalim accused Abshir of causing obstruction and an argument ensued between them.

It is during the argument that Mr Maalim allegedly alighted from his car with a knife and threatened to cut Abshir on the neck while hurling insults at him.

Mr Abshir remained in his car to avoid trouble. Police officers on patrol arrived at the scene and disarmed Mr Maalim and arrested him.

The suspect was escorted to Pangani police station where he was booked in as investigations started.

Mr Maalim denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi of Makadara Law Courts.