Nairobi woman who beat up security guard in viral video denies assault charge

A woman who was caught on video allegedly beating up a security guard in Nyayo estate, Embakasi, Nairobi, has been charged with assault and issuing death threats.

Ms Alvina Ochieng was arraigned at the Makadara Magistrate's Court charged with unlawfully assaulting and causing bodily harm to Ms Miriam Sifuna contrary to Section 251 of the Penal Code.

Ms Ochieng, 34, is also accused of threatening to kill Ms Sifuna after she allegedly uttered the words "nitakuua (I’ll kill you)" to the complainant "without any lawful excuse, contrary to Section 223 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Code".

The suspect allegedly committed the offences on September 26.

During the assault, the suspect allegedly accused the complainant of having an affair with her husband. Ms Sifuna guards the house where the suspect lives.

Seen dragging the guard

In the video, Ms Ochieng is seen dragging the guard to the ground while ordering her to take off her uniform and live in her house, and allegedly threatening to kill her as members of the public took pictures and videos.

She had arrived with a relative and Ms Sifuna opened the gate for them.

The suspect also threatened a man who tried to intervene to save Ms Sifuna.

Ms Sifuna reported the matter to Embakasi police the next day and the suspect, who works in an office in Westlands, Nairobi, was arrested.

Ms Ochieng denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti of Makadara Law Courts and asked for lenient bail conditions.

She told the court through a lawyer that she had a fixed abode in the country which was known to the police.

Ms Kivuti released her on a cash bail of Sh30, 000.