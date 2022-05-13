Vengeful GSU officer who raped his former sister-in-law jailed for 15 years
A magistrate’s court in Nairobi has sentenced a former GSU police officer identified as Anthony Ongere Moseti to 15 years imprisonment over a rape incident that happened at the GSU headquarters in February 2017.
The officer identified as Mr Anthony Ongere Moseti alias Kevin Ongere was charged after an investigation by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) in his case number IPOA/CMU/218/2017.
Court documents show that Moseti committed the act on February 9, 2017, at the GSU headquarters in Ruaraka, Nairobi County.
More follows