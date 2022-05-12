16-year-old Form 2 student on the run after defiling girl, 4

A Form Two student in Mwariki estate, Nakuru East sub-county, is on the run after being accused of defiling a four-year-old girl.

Area police boss Hellena Kabukuru told the Nation that the case was reported on Wednesday evening by the girls’ mother.

The boy, who lives in a neighbouring house, allegedly ran away from home after the crime was discovered.

The girl’s mother told the police that she learnt about the assault from her younger son, who had witnessed the incident.

“Her brother became concerned about her sister’s condition and decided to report. He said the boy had defiled her sister on Monday evening at their house while I was at work,” said the mother.

She said the police instructed her to take the girl for a medical assessment.

Upon examination, doctors at Nairobi Women’s Hospital confirmed that the girl had indeed been defiled.

But after informing the boy’s guardian, he went missing.