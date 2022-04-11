GSU officer who raped sister-in-law in revenge attack convicted

A GSU officer who in 2017 raped his former sister-in-law at the Ruaraka headquarters to avenge his wife’s decision to leave him was found guilty of the offence on March 30.

The officer identified as Mr Anthony Ongere Moseti alias Kevin Ongere was charged after an investigation by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) in his case number IPOA/CMU/218/2017.

In her ruling, Senior Resident Magistrate CM Njagi found Moseti guilty of rape.

“The accused person is convicted as charged on the principal count as per the provisions of section 215 of the CPC. Right of appeal 14 days,” said Justice Njagi.

Court documents show that Moseti committed the act on February 9, 2017, at the GSU headquarters in Ruaraka, Nairobi County.

Moseti was charged with committing an indecent act with an adult, contrary to Section 11A of the Sexual Offences Act.

He also touched his victim indecently and without her consent.

The complainant, identified in court documents as PW1, was 27 years old at the time she was asked by her sister (ex-wife of Moseti) to pick up a pair of shoes that she had left behind when she moved out of his house.

PW1 and her other sister went to collect the shoes after communicating with Moseti.

Wait any longer

“At the gate, she waited for Anthony (Moseti) to bring the shoes to her but he did not. When she could not wait any longer she went home,” the documents read.

On February 9, 2017, Moseti called PW1 and asked her to collect the shoes, saying he could bring them to the gate.

But when Moseti arrived at the gate, he took PW1’s national identification card and handed it over to security guards.

He registered his name as Kevin Ongere, instead of Anthony Moseti.

“They then walked a long way. They arrived at the house and there was a man inside the house. The accused then signalled to the man using his head to leave and PW1 was pushed inside,” the judge established.

Moseti proceeded to rape her several times while keeping a machete beside them.

The accused then filled up a basin with water and asked her to take a shower.

After the ordeal, PW1 requested food. She saw potatoes in the house and asked Moseti to get tomatoes so that she could cook.

When he left the house to get tomatoes, PW1 dressed up quickly and ran out the house.

As she was running away, Moseti spotted her and tried to run after her but she got to the gate and reported the matter to the officers there.

Moseti found PW1 discussing with the officers what had just happened and walked out of the facility.

Did not know her

PW1 asked the officers to arrest him but that did not happen because the accused, who was a senior officer at the GSU headquarters, said he did not know her.

The other officers requested a vehicle and took her to an MSF clinic on Thika Road, where she was examined and treated.

The arrest of Moseti took too long which forced the victim to file a complaint at Ipoa.

Moseti was one day called and summoned to Muthaiga police station by a senior officer identified as Mr Hamisi who was serving as the Deputy Commanding officer then.

Before he could enter the office, he met police officers, a woman and a man at the waiting bay.

“He informed the in-charge that he had learnt of a rape allegation as reported to him by officers manning the gate. That is when they interrogated the suspect who they learnt was a police officer who was serving at the GSU Headquarters Sub unit camp maintenance section,” the judge said.

It is then that Moseti was nabbed and detained inside the Muthaiga Police Station.