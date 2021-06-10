Ukur Yatani allocates NMS Sh27.2 billion in 2021/2022 budget

Ukur Yatani

Treasury and National Planning Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani presents the Sh3.6 trillion 2021/2022 budget in the National Assembly on June 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has received a shot in the arm in performance of four transferred Nairobi County functions after its allocation was increased by Sh800 million.

