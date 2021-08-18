Two police officers face charges over death of Mathare man

Two police officers, an inspector and a corporal, who were arrested over the death of a man in Mathare, Nairobi, will be arraigned on Wednesday.

The victim, Vitalis Owino Ochilo, was found dead after he was arrested by police officers who were enforcing curfew rules at around 7pm in Mrandi area, Mathare North on May 3.

Investigation by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) linked the two officers to the man's death and recommended their arrest and prosecution.

In a statement Ipoa said it has made recommendations that Inspector Daniel Musau and Corporal Robert Mwangui be charged with murder.

They were scheduled to be presented at the High Court in Nairobi on Wednesday morning, Ipoa chairperson Anne Makori said.

Residents said Owino, 36, was walking from Mradi towards Number 10 area to buy dinner when he was accosted by police officers a few minutes past 7pm.

His body was later found near a market.