Four officers in trouble as police extortion during curfew rises

A Ruiru resident took to social media to narrate his experience at the hands of police after he was arrested shortly past 10pm for violating curfew.

Photo credit: File

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

Four officers from Ruiru Police Station will this morning be arraigned at the Kiambu Law Courts for allegedly extorting Sh1,030 from a member of public while enforcing the 10pm-4am curfew.

