Two die as matatu collides with tractor during ‘happy hour’ on Kiambu Road

Two people died on Thursday morning when a matatu collided with a tractor along Kiambu Road in Nairobi County.

Police say that the accident happened near the Muthaiga area at 7am.

Starehe sub-county police commander Julius Kiragu said both drivers died on the spot.

“I would like motorists to avoid overlapping to avoid similar accidents. Three people who were in the front seats of the matatu sustained serious injuries and have been taken to hospital,” he said.

He said that the driver of the tractor died on the spot while the driver of the matatu died while being rushed to a city hospital.

The driver of the tractor was thrown out of the vehicle and ran over by a vehicle that was also heading to town.

The driver of the matatu tried to overlap as he was heading to the Central Business District (CBD) while that of the tractor was heading towards Kiambu town.

During rush hour on Kiambu Road, traffic police officers usually block cars driving towards Kiambu town to give motorists more lanes to drive on.

Cut travel time

The reverse happens in the evenings, an initiative that has cut travel time on the busy road.

The unfortunate accident caused a traffic snarl-up along the busy highway for the better part of the morning.

A recent report by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) revealed that a total of 1,968 people had died in road accidents in the last six months.

The report revealed that the accidents translate to an increase of 9 percent in the same period last year.

The agency said that Nairobi and Kiambu counties account for the majority of the accidents that took place within the six months.

Nairobi County recorded 521 cases while Kiambu recorded 460 cases.

The majority of the people who died during the period were men in their youthful years aged between 24 and 34.