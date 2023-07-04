Suspected 'Mchele Babes' in court for drugging a man in Githurai bar

Two women who were rescued by police from a lynch mob after they were cornered at a club in Githura 44, Nairobi, just after allegedly drugging a man they wanted to steal from, have been charged with drugging to commit an offence, contrary to Section 230 of the Penal Code.

They suspects, Jennifer Wanjiku Kamau, 45, and 37-year-old Lydia Waithera Maina, are accused of administering an unknown stupefying or overpowering drug to Peter Swakei at a club on July 1.

The two were arrested by members of the public after Swakei, whom they had followed into a bar, was found sitting unconscious between them.

They were beaten and injured before police officers on patrol intervened, rescued and arrested them.

During a search at the time of their arrest, the two were allegedly found with tablets of unknown drugs.

Swakei was rushed to a hospital in Kasarani where he was treated and discharged after regaining consciousness.

The suspects were taken to Kasarani Police Station for investigation. The tablets of the unknown drugs were handed over to the government chemist for analysis.

The two women had found Swakei having drinks at a club and joined him at his table. He bought them alcohol and took a boda boda to another club, but the two women followed him and allegedly drugged him.

However, security guards at the club noticed that Swakei was unconscious shortly after the two women joined him.

The pair were confronted by members of the public before police arrived.

The two suspects denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Lewis Gatheru of the Makadara Law Courts and pleaded for lenient bail conditions, saying they had children who were solely dependent on them.

They were released on Sh200,000 cash bail.