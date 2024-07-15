Suspected Kware serial killer arrested in Kayole, confesses to 42 murders

Police have arrested a man who they say is the main suspect in the macabre killings and dumping of bodies at Kware dumpsite in Embakasi, Nairobi.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Chief Mohammed Amin on Monday said the suspect, identified as Collins Jumaisi Khalusa had confessed murdering 42 women, including his wife “Imelda”, between 2022 and July 11, 2024.

“We are dealing with a psychopathic serial killer who has no respect for human life,” Mr Amin told the media at DCI headquarters in Nairobi.

Jumaisi was arrested in a 1am raid on Monday in Kayole after being smoked out using his mobile signal that detectives were tracking.

“It is the transaction of mobile money transfer using Josephine Owino's (one of the victims) phone number that led detectives to tracking the suspect,” said Mr Amin.

Moments before he was busted, police say the suspect was actively luring his would-be next victim, a woman identified as Susan, and detectives have invited her to record a statement.

Officers involved in the raid said the suspect stays about 500 meters from Kware dumpsite— an abandoned quarry from which at least eight bodies of women had been retried by Sunday evening.

Detectives say Jumaisi led them to the dumpsite after confessing to the killings that shocked the nation.

During the Monday media briefing, the DCI boss displayed several items that he said were seized during the raid on the suspect’s house.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin accompanied by Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja walks past exhibits recovered from the Kware murder suspect on display at the DCI headquarters in Nairobi on July 15, 2024. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation

They included a machete police believe was used to dismember his victims, mobile phones, identity cards, sim cards, gloves, and several empty sacks similar to those found with bodies at the dump site and ropes.



