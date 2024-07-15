Kware deaths: Locals run amok as two more bodies fished out of Nairobi dumpsite

Sound of gunfire and exploding tear gas canisters rent the air in Kware on Sunday, July 14 as police engaged angry locals in running battles following the retrieval of two more bodies from the dumpsite where dozens of human remains have been discovered since Friday.

Police were forced to apply force after the rowdy crowd started pelting them with stones while chanting anti-government slogans, with some attempting to set Kware Police Station ablaze.

Their efforts to get to the station were, however, thwarted with officers acting swiftly to disperse them. The locals accused the police of laxity in fighting crime.

DCI Homicide detectives mark a bag recovered from the Kware dump site in Pipeline on July 13, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation

This happened just a few hours after acting Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja announced the transfer of all the officers at Kware Police Station — located around 300 metres from the dumpsite — with immediate effect as investigations into the shocking incident are ramped up.

Mr Kanja made the announcement at a press briefing that he addressed jointly with Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin, said investigators will need at least 21 days to unravel what happened at the crime scene located in Embakasi South Constituency. The transfers, Mr Kanja said, was to give police space to undertake and investigation that is fair and unbiased.

Kware Police Station

“I have moved officers from Kware Police Station. In this difficult time, we stand with the community and we remain committed to uncovering the truth and bringing those responsible to justice,” Mr Kanja said.

He further sought to assure the public that the probe will uncover details surrounding the macabre discovery of dismembered bodies at a site that is next to a police station.

The police chief additionally revealed that several people are under probe as persons of interest in the case.

He further clarified that 10 bodies have been retrieved from the dumpsite, contradicting claims by locals that over 15 bodies have been found.

Mr Amin said the bodies were at different stages of decomposition but victims, according to preliminary investigations, were killed in the same fashion with their bodies dumped at the same spot .

“The modus operandi was almost the same. If you look at the age, it was between 18 and 30. They are all female. If you look at how the bodies have been disguised and packaged ... all the same,” he said.

Mr Amin attributed the murders to several scenarios citing, as examples, cult activities or the existence of a serial killer.

“Or could we be dealing with rogue medical practitioners that are dealing with criminal activities? All these are hypotheses we are looking into,” he said.

Mr Amin lamented that the police are having a difficult time carrying out their investigations due to the rowdy members of the public who have been hostile.

He urged locals to cooperate with the investigative agencies.

Police officers have also interviewed the family of Josephine Owino, who is said to have gone missing about two weeks ago.

Youths hang on to a police vehicle as it arrives at the City Mortuary reception area on July 13, 2024, to deliver bodies recovered from Kware area for forensic examination. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Deep concern

One of the family members claimed to have had a dream that led them to search for her in the dumpsite.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja broke his silence in the matter, saying, the development had “left us sad and with deep concern”.

The county government, Mr Sakaja said, was working with the relevant authorities to identify the remains. He revealed that at least 12 body parts have also been received at City Mortuary.

Mr Sakaja said the young men who led the retrieval efforts even before the police arrived will be rewarded and honoured for their work. The county administration has mobilised resources to help the families of the victims, he said, adding that the assistance will include psychological support and counselling.

Governor Sakaja lamented that the frequent altercations between the public and the police had hindered recovery efforts.

“We appeal for calm from the residents and utmost restraint by the police. We urge the DCI to avail [themselves] of all [available resources] in investigating the circumstances behind these heinous deaths. Kenyans want answers and need to feel safe always,” he said.