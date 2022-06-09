Suspect on the run after shooting tout at Allsops terminus

Police are looking for a gunman who shot and seriously injured a tout at the Allsops matatu terminus in Nairobi on Wednesday evening.

The gunman, who was dressed in a black suit, was said to have escaped soon after the 8pm incident and the motive was unknown.

He shot at a vehicle twice and the bullets went through the windscreen and hit the tout, who was in the back seat, in his right hand.

The tout was rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital.

Two spent cartridges were found at the scene and taken for ballistic analysis.

In Mathare, a man is on the run after he allegedly pushed his girlfriend from the fifth floor of an apartment building in Nairobi’s Drive Inn area.

Police said Peter Kamau Kuria, 32, was with a woman aged about 25 in his house on Thursday morning before a commotion was heard from the house.

Tenants told police they heard a thud on the ground floor and on checking, they saw the woman’s motionless body in a pool of blood.

Police said she had cracked her skull and died at the scene in the 2am incident.

Apartment block

Police did not find the suspect at his house, which had been locked.

Guards at the apartment block are among those who were questioned about the incident.

Police were looking for the man as they investigated the death.

The body was taken to a mortuary for identification and an autopsy.

Meanwhile, in Embakasi, a boy aged 11 broke his jaw, both hands and his right leg after he allegedly jumped from the third floor of his school building after he was punished by the head teacher.

Police said they were told the boy was punished for absenteeism and was taken to a hospital after he jumped from the building and hurt himself.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Elsewhere, a suspected thug was shot and killed on Wednesday night in Nairobi’s South B area and a pistol seized.

Police said the man was riding on a motorcycle and was trailed for some time after a robbery in Industrial Area.

An accomplice escaped the shootout and police said they were looking for him.

In Eastleigh, a woman is fighting for her life after she self-procured an abortion in her house.

Her husband said he went home and found his wife, who was three months pregnant, bleeding.

On inquiring, she said she had aborted and flushed the foetus down the toilet. Police could not recover it.