City woman dies after lover pushed her from 5th floor during fight

A woman died in the wee hours of Thursday morning during a domestic fight with her husband in Mathare slums in Nairobi.

Police say the unidentified woman was thrown from the fifth floor of a residential building by her lover identified as Pater Kamau Kuria, 32.

“The deceased had joined Mr Kuria in his house on Thursday morning before a commotion ensued,” Nairobi police boss James Mugera said.

Preliminary investigations by detectives so far reveal that the duo engaged in a physical fight for more than 10 minutes before the suspect, who is on the run pushed the woman from the fifth floor.

Tenants told police that they heard a thud on the ground floor and upon checking, they saw the woman’s body lying in a pool of blood.

They said that the deceased had a cracked skull.

By the time police officers were arriving at the scene of the crime, the suspect had already fled.

Went into hiding

“He locked his house and went into hiding. We ask anyone with information that could lead to his arrest to report to the nearest police station,” said Mr Mugera.

Night guards who man the building at night were questioned before they were released by the police.

According to the police, only the suspect could give information on what transpired before they started fighting.

The woman's body was taken to the City Mortuary awaiting a postmortem.