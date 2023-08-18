State in new plan to close Nairobi bars within 300 metres of estates, schools

The national government has ordered the closure of all nightclubs and bars within 300 metres of residential areas and learning institutions in Nairobi.

Police officers found guilty of protecting such establishments for a fee will also face disciplinary action.

According to Nairobi Regional Commissioner Katee Mwanza, all deputy commissioners will prepare a list of all such premises by Friday August 18, 2023.

“As you are fully aware, the government clearly stated that no clubs should operate in residential areas or near (300 meters) learning institutions,” Ms Mwanza said in the notice to Nairobi County deputy commissioners dated August 17.

“Consequently, both national and county governments directed their staff to form multi-agency teams to ensure no clubs operate in residential areas. While this has been implemented in some areas, there is clearly inadequate action taken in some areas.”

Similarly, Ms Mwanza says the officers should submit a confidential list of police officers suspected to be in cahoots with the clubs and nightclubs.

“Submit a confidential list of officers involved in the protection of illegal activities in support of the night club(s) operators… ensure continuous surveillance to ensure that the clubs do not re-engage in their illegal operations,” Ms Mwanza said.

The deputy county commissioners are to enforce the government directive immediately in conjunction with their multi-agency teams, and submit returns to her office regarding the same.

Ms Mwanza added that the national government and the respective county governments had initially directed their relevant staff to form multi-agency teams to ensure that no clubs are operating within residential areas.

Nairobi Bar Owners Association secretary-general Mr Boniface Gachoka confirmed that they are aware of the circular, and that they are planning to issue a statement over the directive, which he said will harm their businesses if implemented.

“We will issue our stand on the letter from Regional Commissioner,” Mr Gachoka said.

Last year, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja started the crackdown targeting the noisy clubs and bars in residential areas, a move that received support from President William Ruto.

“Governor Sakaja, please keep the noise away from our children. You have our support,” President Ruto said while in Tetu last year.