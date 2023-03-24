Nairobi County designates nightclub zones within the city

The Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Board has identified specific commercial areas within the city where licensed nightclubs can operate.

The directive follows Governor Johnson Sakaja’s displeasure after complaints from residents on the increasing number of nightclubs and bars in residential areas.

In the city centre, the areas are Tom Mboya Street, Moi Avenue, Kenyatta Venue, University Way, Koinange Street, Nairobi River, Haile Selassie, Uhuru Highway, River Road and Harry Thuku Road.

In Karen, the designated areas include Ngong Road, Karen Road and Langata Road while in Upperhill, the areas include Upperhill Link Road, Hospital Road, Elgon Road, Matumbato Road, Kiambere Road and Railway Line.

In Pangani, they include Thika Road, Muratina Street, Kipande Athumani Street, Mweni Road, Hombe Road and Ring Road Ngara.

Those interested in setting up nightclubs and bars in Westlands can only do so on Chiromo Road, Crossway, Muthithi Road, Mpesi Lane, Mogotio Road, Parklands Road, Ring Road and Ojijo Road.

Areas identified within Ngara are Murang’a Road, Ring Road, Nairobi River and Limuru Road.

Landhies Road

In the Industrial area, they include Landhies Road, Factory Street, Workshop Road, Bunyala Road, Uhuru Highway, Commercial Street, Enterprise Road, Lunga Lunga Road, Makadara Railway, Viwandani, Enterprise Road, Aoko Road Nairobi River, Outering Road, Dandora Industrial Zone, Kariobangi Industrial Zone and Mathare North Industrial Zone.

Those who wish to open nightclubs in shopping malls are required to instal soundproof material and get approvals from the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema).

Chief Officer for Urban Planning Patrick Analo said the designated areas can be changed depending on the growth of the areas.

"These zones and others not listed herein are subject to review on regular basis depending on development trends such as commercial trends and feedback from stakeholder’s engagements,” Mr Analo said.