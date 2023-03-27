Senate official charged with shooting, injuring city man

The head of litigation at the Senate was charged Monday with shooting and injuring an unsuspecting city resident at a petrol station at the weekend.

Edward Libendi Anguche, who is also an advocate, was presented before Milimani chief magistrate Lucas Onyina and charged with indiscriminately shooting and injuring Stephen Omusulwa on Sunday.

The Senate litigation chief was charged with misusing a firearm. The charge sheet read that on March 26 at Shell Petrol Station in Adams Accade along Ngong Road, he misused a Glock pistol, serial number No BDTA709, by firing indiscriminately.

Mr Anguche denied the charge of misusing a pistol, issued to him by the Firearm Licencing Bureau, contrary to Section 24 (1) of the Firearm Act, number 19 of 2014.

Appealing for the accused's release on bail, his lawyer said, “He is an officer of this court and also a civil servant, and he knows the consequences of failing to observe the bond terms."

Mr Anguche also promised to turn up in court when required.

Prosecutor Anderson Gikunda did not oppose the plea.