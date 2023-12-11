Security beefed up in Nairobi ahead of Jamhuri Day celebrations

Nairobi residents have been assured of their security ahead of the 60th celebrations of Jamhuri Day which will be held at Uhuru Gardens.

Nairobi Regional Commander Adamson Bungei has said police officers have been deployed in several estates and roads to ensure that no incidents are reported.

Speaking on Monday during a media briefing, Mr Bungei said security will be enhanced in Nairobi during the festive season.

Bungei said security deployment started four days ago, when a raft of strategies and measures were considered.

Security personnel

“Our teams have always been on the ground to ensure that those visiting us are secure. We haven’t registered any incident concerning the ongoing Youth Summit,” Mr Bungei said.

“I want to assure Kenyans of their security during the Jamhuri Day celebrations. We have deployed enough security personnel in residential areas to protect business premises," he said.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Adamson Bungei (left) with Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo inspecting preparations of Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on December 10, 2023. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

At the same time, the Regional Commander called on members of the public to report any suspicious activities for immediate action from the police.

“We are ready to take up all our responsibilities that will take to ensure that we have a safe festive season,” he said.

Traffic interruptions

Mr Bungei also promised to ensure that there will be no traffic interruptions on major roads during Jamhuri Day celebrations.

However, the motorists using Lang’ata Road have been asked to consider using alternative roads to avoid traffic snarl-up.

Nairobi Regional Commissioner Mr Katee Mwanzia said the gates at Uhuru Gardens will be open by 6am and members of the public will be expected to be seated by 8am.